Call for nominations: Shin Humanitarian Award – due May 1

Dear faculty, staff and students,

I write today to share an exciting opportunity from the University of Illinois System — the newly announced Dr. Tai R. Shin and Mrs. You H. Shin Humanitarian Award.

This new, systemwide award recognizes those who promote the betterment of society; exhibit courage and integrity to better lives; improve environmental sustainability; take action on equality issues; or strive in other ways to protect and promote human rights.

The Shin Humanitarian Award is unique and offers students, faculty, staff and alumni a chance to help select the inaugural honoree (for which the preference is an alumni of one of the three U of I System universities), who will receive a $50,000 award to present to a department or program of their choosing at one of the U of I System universities, in addition to a $5,000 honorarium and travel expenses.

Shin Humanitarian Award honorees also will be invited to present a lecture or a program at one of the universities and will be encouraged to engage in meaningful dialogue with students, faculty and staff during their visit.

Honoree nominations based on award criteria are due by May 1, and will be screened for eligibility and forwarded to the selection committee for review.

Nominations must be submitted by sending a nomination packet to the Shin Award Committee, and nominations letters should include the following:

The nominee’s CV or resume.

A short biography (300-word maximum).

An explanation outlining why the nominee is deserving of the award (1,200-word maximum).

For more information about Dr. Tai R. Shin and Mrs. You H. Shin, the Shin Humanitarian Award, eligibility criteria, the nomination process, and where to direct questions, please visit the Dr. Tai R. Shin and Mrs. You H. Shin Humanitarian Award webpage.

This is a tremendous opportunity to give back to the U of I System, and to UIC!

If you know someone who meets the criteria, I invite you to submit a nomination for them to be considered as the inaugural Shin Humanitarian Award honoree before the deadline of May 1.

Thank you,

Karen J. Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu