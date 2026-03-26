Call for posters: Computational Research Symposium 2026

Dear UIC community,

Technology Solutions’ Advanced Cyberinfrastructure for Education and Research (ACER) is pleased to announce the Computational Research Symposium 2026, taking place on April 20 from noon to 5 p.m. as part of UIC Research Week 2026.

We invite faculty, staff and students to attend, and to submit poster proposals for consideration. If you are interested in presenting a poster, please note that poster abstracts are due by Friday, April 3.

What is the Computational Research Symposium?

This symposium highlights how the UIC community is leveraging computational tools such as data analytics, high-performance computing and generative AI to advance research and discovery.

The event will feature presentations, panel discussions and a poster session showcasing innovative work across disciplines.

Where is the symposium?

Student Center West, Thompson Room

828 S. Wolcott Ave.

Chicago

Coffee and snacks will be provided for all registered attendees.

Who should attend?

All UIC students, faculty and staff are welcome to attend.

How can I register?

Space is limited, so we encourage early registration to secure your spot.

Register for the Computational Research Symposium.

We look forward to bringing together the UIC research community to share ideas, foster collaboration and highlight innovative work across campus.

Regards,

Himanshu Sharma

Associate CIO for Research Technologies and Innovation

Advanced Cyberinfrastructure for Education and Research

Technology Solutions

For more information, please contact:

Himanshu Sharma

acer@uic.edu