Call for proposals: U of I System/University Academic Alliance in Taiwan joint research project

The University Academic Alliance in Taiwan and the University of Illinois System are seeking proposals for a joint research project for institutional research scientists.

Priority focus areas for the program include semiconductor and quantum, artificial intelligence and data across all fields. Applications should be jointly submitted by faculty from the University Academic Alliance in Taiwan and the University of Illinois System. Each approved project will receive a total grant of $150,000.

There will be an information partnering webinar on June 24 (RSVP by June 19). The funding period is one year, starting Dec. 1. Submit a proposal by Aug. 14.