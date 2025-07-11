Call for proposals: U of I System/University Academic Alliance in Taiwan joint research project

The University Academic Alliance in Taiwan and the University of Illinois System are seeking proposals for a joint research project for institutional research scientists. The goal is to promote economic and societal development through the research and development of innovative technologies, while facilitating collaboration between the two entities.

Applications should be jointly submitted by both University Academic Alliance in Taiwan and U of I System faculty. The University Academic Alliance in Taiwan Secretariat and the U of I System’s Office of the Vice President for Economic Development and Innovation will administer the program. Each approved project will receive a total grant of $150,000 (U.S. dollars), with $75,000 awarded to the University Academic Alliance in Taiwan principal investigator and $75,000 awarded to the U of I System principal investigator. Funding period is one year, from Dec. 1, 2025, to Nov. 30, 2026.

Priority focus areas for the program include semiconductor and quantum, AI and data across all fields. View full details about the award.

Important dates:

July 23: Information Partnering Webinar (RSVP by July 18)

Sept. 12: Project proposal submission deadline

November: Announcement of awards