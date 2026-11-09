Call for proposals: UIC Global Middle East Studies symposium

The Global Middle East Studies Program at the University of Illinois Chicago invites you to submit a proposal for our Third Annual Symposium, a full-day gathering of interdisciplinary research, scholarship and creative work.

Date: Monday, April 5, 2027

Location: UIC Institute for the Humanities, 1007 W. Harrison St., Suite 153, Chicago

Deadline: Tuesday, Dec. 15

Submit your proposal.

We welcome submissions from undergraduate, graduate and professional students, postdoctoral scholars and faculty across all disciplines at UIC and other Chicagoland universities. We especially encourage work that engages critically, historically or through community-based perspectives with the experiences, cultures and contemporary challenges of Middle Eastern and North African communities, both in the region and across the diaspora.