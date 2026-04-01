Calling all changemakers: Submit your project

Your research developing solutions for poverty, environmental resilience or sustainable well-being could be the next project we fund.

Through a collaboration between I-MMÁS — an initiative of the University of Illinois System — and the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, we’re investing in bold, cross-disciplinary solutions to global challenges.

A proposal can have a budget request of no more than $40,000 jointly. Applicants should submit their proposals in English and Spanish by April 15.

View proposal requirements.