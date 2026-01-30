Campus community celebrates Rockford regional dean

Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green (center) spent 12 years as dean of the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford.

Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green was honored by faculty, staff, students and community leaders Jan. 27 during a farewell reception at the UMB Bank Pavilion in Rockford, marking the conclusion of his 12-year tenure as the regional dean of the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford.

More than 175 people gathered to recognize Stagnaro-Green’s leadership and lasting impact on the campus and the Rockford community. Speakers reflected on his commitment to medical education, community engagement and service.

Remarks were shared by Maureen Richards, associate dean for medical education; Carol Schuster, assistant dean for operations; Ramaswamy Kalyanasundaram, department head and professor of microbiology and immunology; Dr. Dimitri Azar, dean emeritus of the College of Medicine; and Dr. Joseph Garry, head of the department of family and community medicine.

Dr. Robert A. Barish, vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Illinois Chicago, and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara shared recorded remarks. McNamara presented Stagnaro-Green with a key to the city in recognition of his service to the community.

During his tenure, Stagnaro-Green strengthened the college’s community partnerships and advanced its mission in education and service. His achievements were highlighted by the campus receiving the 2024 Excelsior Award for excellence in community service.

Dr. Trevone Thompson was announced as the incoming Rockford regional dean. Thompson will assume the role beginning March 16.