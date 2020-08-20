Campus COVID-19 Public Health Requirements Policy

To ensure that UIC has a safe, successful academic year, the university has established rigorous COVID-19 safety procedures that have now been codified as UIC policy in Campus COVID-19 Public Health Requirements.

The policy was crafted to help the university resume operations while protecting the health of its faculty, staff, students, and visitors. UIC’s COVID-19 safety procedures were created by closely studying pertinent public health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Chicago Department of Public Health, and the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

The policy applies to all UIC faculty, staff, students, and visitors while on university-owned or university-operated property. It does not apply to the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics’ employees or operations, which are covered under separate guidelines. UIC will continue to monitor the public health situation carefully and the requirements and guidelines listed below may be adjusted and revised as the public health situation evolves.

The policy addresses the following public health concerns:

COVID-19 Testing

Isolation and Quarantine

Visitors on Campus

Required Use of Face Coverings

Wellness Screening

Social Distancing Requirements

Gathering Size Limitations

Additional Public Health Requirements

Compliance

Students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to familiarize themselves with this policy and comply with the requirements described in it. For additional resources related to the coronavirus, visit the UIC COVID-19 website and the UIC Road to Recovery website.