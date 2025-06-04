Campus events affecting parking and traffic through June 15

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Graduations are taking place at the UIC Forum and Credit Union 1 Arena through June 15. These events will cause heavier than normal traffic and possible traffic rerouting on streets near the graduation venues, creating delays on the dates and times listed below:

Graduations at the UIC Forum

Lot 5 and Lot 6 near the UIC Forum may be impacted on:

Thursday, June 5 (1 – 10 p.m.)

Friday, June 6 (1 – 5 p.m.)

Saturday, June 7 (8 a.m. – noon)

Thursday, June 12 (1 – 5 p.m.)

Saturday, June 14 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Sunday, June 15 (8 a.m. – noon)

Graduations at Credit Union 1 Arena

The Harrison Street Parking Structure, Lot 1B, Lot 1 and Lot 11 near Credit Union 1 Arena may be impacted on:



Wednesday, June 4 (6 – 10 p.m.)

Saturday, June 7 (Noon – 3 p.m.)

Sunday, June 8 (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

If the lot in which you park is closed when you arrive to campus, you will be directed by parking personnel to the nearest available lot. Please ensure you have your valid UIC i-card and valid hangtag to present to the cashier on duty. If you don’t pay for monthly parking on campus, you may pay for daily parking at the lot to which you are directed.

If you have questions or need additional information, please email parking@uic.edu. Also, Parking Services posts an Event Schedule on its website that you can check on days you are coming to campus so you can determine the best way to commute.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this busy time of year.

Parking Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu