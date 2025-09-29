Campus leadership searches: Provost and Vice Chancellor for Advancement

Dear campus community,

I write to provide updates on two important searches for senior leaders at UIC.

As many of you know, Provost Karen Colley has agreed to continue serving as provost through June 2026. As UIC’s chief academic officer, her successor will be critically important to advancing our strategic priorities and fulfilling our mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence.

Through a national search, we will be seeking exceptional candidates who can shape a student-centered learning environment, foster interdisciplinary collaboration, expand our research portfolio, and support our faculty and staff. This leader will also play a vital role in enhancing UIC’s academic and research profile and elevating our reputation as one of the nation’s top public research universities.

This national search will be guided by the following individuals:

Kathryn Chval — Dean, College of Education, Search Committee Chair

Quinn Basta — Student Trustee, University of Illinois System Board of Trustees

Christina Nicholas — Associate Professor, Department of Orthodontics, College of Dentistry

Benét DeBerry-Spence — Professor of Marketing, College of Business Administration

Chandra Harris-McCray — Vice Chancellor, Office of Strategic Marketing and Communications

Michael Papka — Collegiate Warren S. McCulloch Professor of Computer Science, College of Engineering

Steve Schwinn — Professor of Law, UIC Law

Mike Stieff — Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, Office of the Provost

Joy Vergara — Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement, Student Affairs

Donald Wink — Professor of Chemistry, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Katherine Zinsser — Professor of Psychology, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Tre Price, deputy chief of staff in the Office of the Chancellor, will staff the search committee. The executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates has been retained to support this recruitment. Confidential inquiries and nominations may be submitted to Joi Hayes and Alison Ranney at uicprovost@russellreynolds.com.

I am also pleased to announce that UIC is launching a search for our next Vice Chancellor for Advancement. Reporting directly to me and serving on the university’s senior leadership team, this individual will lead UIC’s philanthropic and alum engagement strategy, including oversight of fundraising, alum relations, and key institutional partnerships. Through close alignment with our strategic priorities, the Vice Chancellor for Advancement will help secure critical resources that support student scholarships, faculty excellence, research innovation, and community impact.

This national search will be guided by the following individuals:

Eileen Collins — Dean, College of Nursing, Search Committee Chair

Tarini Bedi — Distinguished Professor, Department of Anthropology, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Nicky Boothe — Dean, UIC Law

Christy Devocelle — Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and UIF Board Treasurer, University of Illinois Foundation

Matt Fajack — Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration

Beth Fulmer — Chief of Staff, Office of the Chancellor

Chandra Harris-McCray — Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications

Andy Mitchell — Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Sustainability

Jon Radosta — Chief Medical Officer, UI Health

Tom Royston — Interim Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Strategic Partnerships

Annette Wright — Interim Dean of Students

Tre Price, deputy chief of staff in the Office of the Chancellor, will staff the search committee. The executive search firm WittKieffer has been retained to support this recruitment. Confidential inquiries and nominations may be submitted to Melissa Fincher, Mercedes Vance, and Jevon Walton at UIC-VCAdvancement@wittkieffer.com.

Please share these opportunities with individuals — both within and outside UIC — who would bring exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to our mission. Thank you for everything you do for our students and our campus community, and for helping to bring world-class excellence to UIC.

With regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Tremayne Price

chancellor@uic.edu