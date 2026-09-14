Campus resources for a safe semester

Dear UIC community,

Welcome to the fall semester at UIC. As we come together for another academic year, we are reminded that a strong campus community is built through shared responsibility, mutual respect and support for one another.

UIC is at its best when we look out for one another and foster an environment where everyone feels welcome, supported and empowered to learn, work and thrive.

Safety resources available to you

UIC offers a variety of resources to support your safety and well-being:

Most importantly, if you see something that raises concern, contact UIC Police at 312-355-5555 (emergency) or 312-996-2830 (non-emergency).

Thank you for doing your part to help keep our campus community safe and welcoming.

Sincerely,

Kevin Booker

Chief of Police

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

uicpd@uic.edu