Campus resources for a safe semester
Dear UIC community,
Welcome to the fall semester at UIC. As we come together for another academic year, we are reminded that a strong campus community is built through shared responsibility, mutual respect and support for one another.
UIC is at its best when we look out for one another and foster an environment where everyone feels welcome, supported and empowered to learn, work and thrive.
Safety resources available to you
UIC offers a variety of resources to support your safety and well-being:
- UIC Safe app: Provides direct access to UIC Police, emergency resources and location-sharing capabilities.
- UIC Alerts and Public Safety Advisories: Keep you informed of immediate safety threats and crime trends affecting campus and nearby areas.
- Walking safety escorts: Available 24/7 on the Chicago campus (hours vary at UIC Law).
- Night Ride: Free transportation service for students and employees within campus boundaries from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.
- Emergency Assistance Devices or Blue Light Poles: More than 2,000 emergency call boxes are located in buildings, outdoor areas and parking garages across campus to provide immediate access to assistance.
- Safe Exchange Zone: A 24/7 video-monitored location for online transaction exchanges and child custody exchanges.
- UIC Police community services: Includes bicycle and electronic device registration, child safety seat installation and safety education programs.
- Safe commuting tips: Guidance for traveling to and from campus.
- External law enforcement on campus: Information about your rights and what to do if approached by law enforcement who are not part of the UIC Police Department.
- Campus Safety Training: Real-world scenarios to help you recognize dangerous situations, make informed decisions and respond with confidence.
Most importantly, if you see something that raises concern, contact UIC Police at 312-355-5555 (emergency) or 312-996-2830 (non-emergency).
Thank you for doing your part to help keep our campus community safe and welcoming.
Sincerely,
Kevin Booker
Chief of Police
John Coronado
Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
For more information, please contact:
Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
uicpd@uic.edu