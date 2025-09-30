Campus Safety: A Training Built for UIC, by UIC

Dear Flames,

At the University of Illinois Chicago, the safety and well-being of our campus community are deeply personal and profoundly important to all of us. As we enter the new academic year, I write to share an important initiative that reflects our collective values, voices, and vision for a safe UIC.

We are launching a new Campus Safety Training, created by members of our own UIC community. Developed by those who walk our halls, patrol our streets, and live and work across our campus, it reflects our shared experiences and commitment to one another. You’ll explore safety concepts and real-life scenarios in a format that looks and feels like UIC, because it is.

Through this interactive module, you’ll gain practical safety tips and learn about the resources available to you — from UIC Police, emergency devices, the UIC SAFE app, campus transportation, security protocols, and crisis preparedness. You’ll follow fellow community members virtually through everyday situations and build confidence in how to respond when it matters most.

While this training is not mandatory, your engagement is highly encouraged. It’s one more way we build a campus community grounded in trust, care, and resilience. When we all step up, when we stay aware, speak up, and support one another, we make UIC not just safer, but stronger.

With gratitude,

Marie Lynn Miranda

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu