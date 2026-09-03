Campus safety training now available

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Emergencies can unfold quickly. Knowing where to turn and what to do can protect you and those around you when every moment counts.

UIC’s Campus Safety Training uses practical, real-world scenarios to help you recognize dangerous situations, make informed decisions and respond with confidence.

You’ll learn:

How to quickly connect with UIC Police and emergency assistance

How UIC ALERT keeps you informed

Safety tools available in the UIC SAFE app

Personal safety and transportation services, including UIC Night Ride

Campus security procedures and emergency guidance

Course details:

Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 16

Open to all UIC students, faculty and staff

Highly encouraged, but not required

Complete it in one sitting or in multiple sessions; your progress is saved automatically.

Contact: Send questions or accommodation requests to the Office of Preparedness and Response.

Start the training.