Campus safety training now available
Dear students, faculty and staff,
Emergencies can unfold quickly. Knowing where to turn and what to do can protect you and those around you when every moment counts.
UIC’s Campus Safety Training uses practical, real-world scenarios to help you recognize dangerous situations, make informed decisions and respond with confidence.
You’ll learn:
- How to quickly connect with UIC Police and emergency assistance
- How UIC ALERT keeps you informed
- Safety tools available in the UIC SAFE app
- Personal safety and transportation services, including UIC Night Ride
- Campus security procedures and emergency guidance
Course details:
- Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 16
- Open to all UIC students, faculty and staff
- Highly encouraged, but not required
- Complete it in one sitting or in multiple sessions; your progress is saved automatically.
Contact: Send questions or accommodation requests to the Office of Preparedness and Response.
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