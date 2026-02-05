Dear students, faculty and staff,

With cold winter weather upon us, it’s a great time to review campus transportation options. All services are free and designed to help members of the community move around campus safely. To make the most of these services, please download the UIC Ride App on your mobile device in the App Store or Google Play. The app lets you view campus bus routes and schedules and enter requests for Night Ride, an on-demand service that provides late-night campus transit.

The Intracampus Bus Service provides free transportation to key locations across campus. A valid UIC i-card must be presented to the driver when boarding. Using the UIC Ride App, riders can view routes, track buses in real time and see estimated pickup times at each stop.

The two bus routes include:

UIC Intracampus Route: Links the east and west sides of campus via Roosevelt Road or Harrison Street.

Links the east and west sides of campus via Roosevelt Road or Harrison Street. Semester Express: Links the south side residence halls to the east and west sides via Harrison Street. Does not operate on the weekends, holidays, breaks or intersession.

Night Ride service can be requested through the UIC Ride App starting at 10 p.m., and the service operates from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. all year long. As a reminder, early morning Night Ride requests must be placed no later than 6:30 a.m., so all rides can be completed before service ends at 7 a.m.

The service is in very high demand from 10 p.m. to midnight and again at 2 a.m. During these periods, users may experience service delays and changes to pickup times due to the volume of requests. As each day can be different based on the number of users, we ask for patience during these periods. The UIC Ride App will automatically provide service updates to help trips go as smoothly as possible.

The UIC Ride app also contains a feedback tool so you can share your transportation experiences. User feedback is taken very seriously and helps identify areas where campus transportation services can be improved. Positive feedback or commending a driver for delivering exceptional service is welcome too.

For more information about the Intracampus Bus Service and Night Ride, please visit the UIC Transportation website.

We appreciate your cooperation and hope you have a safe and successful semester.

Clarence Bridges

Executive Director, Facilities Management

Eric Phillips

Director of Transportation

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

ovcas@uic.edu