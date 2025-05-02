Campus unarmed security services transition

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The university is committed to creating a safe campus environment. In support of that commitment, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services has completed a solicitation for unarmed security services. This solicitation included enhanced standards of service and transparency that will provide the UIC Police Department with additional resources and ultimately support the safety posture of the university.

On May 1, the UIC Police Department began deploying staff from our new unarmed security provider, Allied Universal, to a variety of posts across campus. The transition from our previous providers is ongoing. As this process continues, the police department will remain in contact with university units and departments to ensure safety needs are evaluated and unarmed security guards are strategically deployed.

If you have questions or need more information about this change, please email Jason Huertas, UIC Police Department deputy chief of external operations.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu