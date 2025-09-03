Campus update on recent federal lawsuit

Dear UIC Community,

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a federal lawsuit challenging the practice of providing in-state tuition to undocumented students at several Illinois universities. We write to reassure our community that this lawsuit does not change our current practices.

In 2003, the Illinois General Assembly passed legislation, commonly called the Acevedo Bill, granting eligibility for in-state tuition to undocumented students who have attended high school in the state for three years. UIC continues to follow this state law, as well as the Illinois DREAM Act, which makes scholarships, savings plans, and prepaid tuition programs available to undocumented students who graduated from Illinois high schools. These laws remain in effect.

We continue to focus on providing a welcoming, inclusive, and supportive learning environment where every student can thrive. We will share updates if circumstances change, but please remember that at this time, there is no disruption to student financial aid, operations, programs, or support services.

Thank you for your continued support and dedication to our mission.

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Karen J. Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu