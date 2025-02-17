Dear students, faculty and staff,

In late 2023, a campuswide accessibility audit plan was developed to collect UIC stakeholder input and consultant guidance in order to make UIC a more inclusive, navigable and barrier-free campus. The plan was developed under the guidance of the Campus Infrastructure Accessibility Subcommittee of the Chancellor’s Committee of the Status of Persons with Disabilities and led by Planning, Sustainability and Project Management.

The input and guidance collected through the audit focused on the accessibility of university-owned property including pedestrian walkways, facility entrances, public spaces within buildings, centrally scheduled classrooms and assembly spaces.

Acting on the stakeholder and consultant feedback collected from the audit, UIC will begin the next phase of this work, which involves on-site evaluations of existing accessibility conditions and guidance on construction and renovation work needed to remove found barriers. The following elements of university-owned infrastructure will be evaluated:

University-owned exterior walkways

Interior public spaces (lobbies, corridors, elevators, public restrooms and doors accessible from public corridors)

Centrally scheduled classrooms and assembly spaces

The on-site evaluations of buildings and infrastructure will begin this semester and are expected to continue for approximately 24 months. Although the evaluations are extensive, the impact on faculty, staff and students and campus operations will be minimal. Please send any questions you may have about this process to pspm@uic.edu.

The evaluation of UIC’s accessibility is a crucial step to helping the university prioritize work needed for a more inclusive, barrier-free campus.

We appreciate your cooperation as this work takes place.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu