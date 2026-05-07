 Canvas LMS service restored 

Dear students, faculty and staff,

As a follow-up to the Canvas LMS service disruption Official email, Technology Solutions has confirmed that the Canvas learning management system is back online following recovery efforts taken by Instructure. The UIC community may resume using Canvas.

We are still collaborating with Instructure to better understand the incident and any potential impacts it may have. Although Instructure has not indicated any ongoing risks, Technology Solutions is developing backup plans in case another issue arises.

Please exercise caution when opening any unexpected emails from Instructure or Canvas. As mentioned in our earlier email, Instructure experienced a cybersecurity incident.

More information regarding the impacts on individuals and their data will be provided when available.

Where can I learn more?

Technology Solutions leadership is working to identify next steps related to course materials, final exam activities and grading processes. We will be updating this help article with details as we have them: Canvas Service Disruption – Current Guidance.

For the latest official information from Instructure, visit status.instructure.com.

Further updates will be provided at status.uic.edu as they become available, and major updates will be shared as an official campus communication.

Sincerely,

Matt Riley

Chief Information Officer

Technology Solutions

Shefali Mookencherry

Chief Information Security and Privacy Officer

Technology Solutions

For more information, please contact:

Matt Riley

lts@uic.edu