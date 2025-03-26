Celebrate Earth Month at UIC
Each April, for Earth Month, a global focus is placed on environmental awareness and action. At UIC, Planning, Sustainability and Project Management will sponsor and support a variety of campuswide opportunities to engage with sustainability-related activities.
Events include:
- Personal electronics recycling collections (on April 1, 3, 10, 15, 17 and 22)
- Sustain to Summit, an Earth Day fitness event presented by Recreation and Wellbeing (April 22)
- Sustainability tabling with local community organizations (weekly starting April 2)
- UIC sustainability tours (April 4, 7, 24 and 29) and campus tree tours (weekly starting April 7)
- A Spring Seed Swap presented by the Heritage Garden (April 12)
These activities and others will give students, faculty and staff opportunities to learn more about sustainability and participate in meaningful actions that align with UIC’s five climate commitments.
“Earth Month is a time for the UIC community to engage with sustainability in a hands-on way,” said Andy Mitchell, assistant vice chancellor and director of sustainability. “From sustainability tours to recycling initiatives, these events highlight UIC’s dedication to becoming a carbon neutral, zero waste, net zero water, biodiverse and transformative scholarship university.”
For the full list of events, visit the Earth Month web page. Campus organizations that would like to have their sustainability-related events added to Planning, Sustainability and Project Management’s Earth Month calendar should email Mykhailo Bogdanov, sustainability marketing associate.
