Celebrate Earth Month at UIC

Each April, for Earth Month, a global focus is placed on environmental awareness and action. At UIC, Planning, Sustainability and Project Management will sponsor and support a variety of campuswide opportunities to engage with sustainability-related activities.

Events include:

These activities and others will give students, faculty and staff opportunities to learn more about sustainability and participate in meaningful actions that align with UIC’s five climate commitments.

“Earth Month is a time for the UIC community to engage with sustainability in a hands-on way,” said Andy Mitchell, assistant vice chancellor and director of sustainability. “From sustainability tours to recycling initiatives, these events highlight UIC’s dedication to becoming a carbon neutral, zero waste, net zero water, biodiverse and transformative scholarship university.”

For the full list of events, visit the Earth Month web page. Campus organizations that would like to have their sustainability-related events added to Planning, Sustainability and Project Management’s Earth Month calendar should email Mykhailo Bogdanov, sustainability marketing associate.