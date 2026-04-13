Celebrating the life, leadership and legacy of Peter Berg

Obituary information for Peter Andrew Berg

It is with deep appreciation and respect that we honor and celebrate the life, leadership and lasting impact of Peter Berg, whose work at the University of Illinois Chicago profoundly shaped our campus community and advanced a more inclusive, accessible future for all.

Peter served as the inaugural ADA coordinator in the Office for Access and Equity, where he brought not only deep expertise in disability law and compliance, but also an unwavering commitment to dignity, access and belonging. Over more than two decades of service to UIC, he became a trusted adviser, educator and advocate, approaching every interaction with thoughtfulness, compassion and purpose.

Peter transformed the university’s employee accommodation process, ensuring it was responsive, thoughtful and grounded in care. Through his leadership, systems were streamlined, practices strengthened and the university’s ability to support employees and applicants with disabilities was meaningfully enhanced.

In his role as chair of the ADA Advisory Committee, Peter brought together partners from across campus and UI Health to proactively advance accessibility and compliance. He also played a critical role in the implementation of the Information and Communication Technology Policy, uniquely bridging lived experience with legal expertise to improve outcomes for the entire university community.

Peter’s influence extended far beyond UIC. During his 22 years with the Great Lakes ADA Center, he provided guidance to thousands of individuals and organizations each year, helping shape ADA understanding and compliance across the Midwest. His dedication to education was constant and exemplified through his daily advice and guidance to the university community. Peter often led trainings, developed resources and mentored others to carry forward the work of accessibility and inclusion.

A recognized and respected leader, Peter was a recipient of the Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award, reflecting his outstanding contributions and service. He also served in numerous leadership roles across local and state committees, consistently advocating for systemic change and improved access in communities well beyond the university.

As Chair of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Alumni Association Board of Directors, he championed independence and empowerment for individuals who rely on guide dogs. His guide dog, Lloyd, was not only his trusted partner but also a beloved presence within the Office for Access and Equity, symbolizing both Peter’s lived experience and his unwavering advocacy for accessibility.

What distinguished Peter most was not only what he accomplished but how he did it. He was known for his patience, his collaborative spirit and his ability to bring people together to solve complex challenges. He led with quiet humility and steady resolve, grounding his work in the lived experiences of those most affected and ensuring that every accommodation request became a pathway to genuine access.

Peter believed deeply in the mission of inclusion. As he shared in his own words, his goal was to “be a positive agent for greater inclusion of all” and to ensure accessibility is embedded in every aspect of institutional planning and practice.

His legacy lives on in the systems he strengthened, the culture he helped shape and the countless individuals whose lives and experiences were improved through his work.

We invite the UIC community to join us in celebrating Peter Berg, a colleague, leader, advocate and true change agent whose contributions will continue to guide and inspire our work for years to come.

With gratitude and respect,

Caryn A. Bills

Associate Chancellor

University of Illinois Chicago

Office for Access and Equity