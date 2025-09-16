Chair Chats featuring Robert M. Califf, MD

Dr. Robert M. Califf has long been a driving force in clinical research and public health policy. Twice appointed commissioner of food and drugs (2016-17 and 2022-25), he led the FDA through transformative periods in health care. Between these roles, he guided strategy at Verily and Google Health, advancing digital health innovation.

Dr. Robert M. Califf will be the guest of the Chair Chats series on Oct. 28. (Photo courtesy of Robert Califf)

At Duke University, Califf served as vice chancellor and founded the Duke Clinical Research Institute, one of the world’s leading academic research organizations. His work has consistently championed equitable access to care and greater diversity in clinical trials. These principles have shaped national policy and inspired diversity, equity and inclusion change across the field. A member of the National Academy of Medicine and author of more than 1,200 peer-reviewed publications, Califf continues to influence the future of medicine as an instructor at Duke.

We are privileged to welcome Dr. Califf to Chair Chats, where he’ll share his insights and experiences on fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment in health care and other sectors.

When:

2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025

Where:

Retzky College of Pharmacy Auditorium

833 S. Wood St.

Chicago, Illinois

Registration:

Chair Chats is open to the UIC community and broader public, but registration is required. Registration and question submission will close Friday, Oct. 24, at midnight (or sooner if the event reaches capacity). Walk-ups will not be admitted.

Reception:

You are invited to a complimentary reception from 3:15-4 p.m. that will follow the general session.

About:

The Chair Chats series brings well-known leaders and influential visionaries to the UIC community to explore powerful ideas for an equitable, vibrant future. Through engaging conversations on crucial issues, the series fosters connection and access to educational, research and clinical excellence, in line with UIC’s mission and role in shaping the future in Chicago and beyond.

