Chancellor Miranda authors Science editorial

Dr. Marie Lynn Miranda (Photo: Mike Fan)

Ethics, accessibility and critical thinking must guide public universities’ approach to AI education, writes UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda in an editorial in the journal Science.

The article, “Higher education must bridge the AI gap,” suggests a framework for spreading AI literacy across geographic, socioeconomic and racial divides. With AI-related discourse at an all-time high, Miranda positions higher education as central to supporting AI literacy and raising awareness of the technology’s values and limitations.

“Institutions like my own, which serve students from all backgrounds, including a majority of low-income and first-generation students, face an especially urgent need to step up — at a pace that matches AI’s rapid evolution,” she wrote.