Chancellor Miranda receives Bridge Award

UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda (center) was honored with the 2025 Chicago Bridge Award on Nov. 20, 2025, from Chicago United, recognizing her leadership in promoting inclusive opportunities in the Chicago area. (Photo: Chicago United)

University of Illinois Chicago Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda has been recognized as a local leader in advancing inclusive practices across the university and within the community as the recipient of the 2025 Chicago Bridge Award.

Chicago United, a corporate membership organization that promotes inclusive opportunities across Chicago’s business community, has given the award annually since 2004. Past recipients include business executives such as CEOs of major corporations (Carlos Abrams-Rivera, CEO of Kraft-Heinz, and Gil Quiniones, CEO of ComEd), business owners, civic leaders and emerging leaders in Chicago.

Miranda received the award at a Nov. 20 celebration in Chicago.

“Receiving this award from Chicago United — an organization devoted to building truly inclusive business ecosystems — is especially meaningful for all of us at UIC,” Miranda said in her remarks at the event. She noted the university’s national recognition for advancing social mobility and its designation as an Opportunity University by the Carnegie Foundation for providing high access and higher earnings after graduation.

“This recognition from Chicago United is a reminder that advancing equity requires partnerships across business, education and communities,” Miranda said in her remarks. “As I accept this award, I do so on behalf of the entire UIC community: our students, faculty, staff and alumni who work every day to expand economic mobility and advance the public good for everyone.”

Chicago United, composed of nearly 100 member companies from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits and civic institutions, chooses award recipients based on a quantitative review of a company’s board composition and a qualitative review of its inclusion initiatives. The award aims to highlight Chicago leaders and honor inclusive leadership in corporate governance and executive-level management, according to the organization.

“The University of Illinois Chicago and Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda reflect the vision of Chicago United — to create a Chicago region that is the most inclusive business ecosystem in the nation,” Tiffany Hamel Johnson, president and CEO of Chicago United, said in an announcement about the award.