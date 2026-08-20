Chancellor welcomes staff and faculty at ice cream socials

UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda and staff dished out ice cream and Italian ice at the chancellor’s annual ice cream socials on Aug. 18 and 19 on the east and west sides of campus. Faculty and staff got a chance to take a break and socialize as they gear up for the start of the academic year, which begins Aug. 24.
Check out the photo gallery below for photos from both events.
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC staff and faculty took a break with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the chancellor’s ice cream socials on the east and west sides of campus on Aug. 18 and 19. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)