Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People celebrates Pride Month

UIC will host this year’s Pride Picnic on June 11 on the University Hall lawn. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

The Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People is celebrating Pride Month in June, including with the annual Pride Picnic June 11 at UIC.

Pride Month commemorates the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City on June 28, 1969, when patrons at the Stonewall Inn and other bars fought back during police raids, at a time when such raids were common at LGBTQ+ bars. Transgender activists like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera were at the forefront of the fight. The Stonewall Rebellion sparked national activism and is considered the catalyst for advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.

Pride Month honors the diversity of LGBTQ+ people and provides opportunities for the community and allies to come together. Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community held its first annual Gay Liberation March on June 27, 1970. The annual march became known as the Pride Parade, encouraging people to fight homophobia and raising awareness of the issues and injustices facing the community.

The Chancellor’s Committee and the Gender and Sexuality Center will host this year’s Pride Picnic from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, on the lawn outside University Hall. This event will also celebrate 2025 graduates.

In addition to the picnic, some Pride events throughout Chicago include:

The Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People is the principal voice of LGBTQ+ people at UIC. Alongside the Gender and Sexuality Center, the committee offers spaces for LGBTQ+ people to support and lift each other up. The Chancellor’s Committee reports that the ACLU is currently tracking 575 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the United States. You can learn more at Lambda Legal or the Transgender Law Center.

UIC reinforces its commitment to greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals with the following resources: