Chancellor’s message to campus

As we conclude the semester, I offer my warmest congratulations to the Class of 2025! Our students make the entire UIC community proud, and I look forward to following their successes in the years ahead.

You have heard much about the shifting higher-education landscape. These challenges are real, but I remain encouraged by the strong progress and momentum across UIC’s academic, research, and health care enterprise:

This fall we welcomed 35,869 students, a 5.8% increase from last year and an all-time high.

Washington Monthly ranked UIC No. 1 in the Midwest for “best bang for the buck” and among only 25 “best-in-class” colleges nationwide. U.S. News & World Report and the Wall Street Journal ranked UIC first in Illinois in social mobility, with U.S. News also placing us ninth nationally in social mobility.

Three UIC scholars were selected for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

Our interdisciplinary engineering team took first place at the 2025 NASA Lunabotics Challenge, outperforming 36 universities and earning the Innovation Award for the second consecutive year.

Two faculty members in engineering received the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award.

Five UIC physicists contributed to the international team awarded the 2025 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics for discoveries advancing our understanding of the Higgs boson.

The U.S. Department of Energy is investing $625 million in national quantum research hubs, with UIC contributing to two of them — further strengthening the state’s leadership in this rapidly expanding field.

The UIC College of Medicine and Cook County Health launched a broad partnership to advance health equity, with early focus on pediatrics, oncology, neuroscience, and urology.

As we step into 2026, I express my deep gratitude to our entire Flames community. Our students embody UIC’s deep commitment to access and excellence, inspiring us every day. Our world-class faculty and staff do exceptional work to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence. Thank you all for making such a meaningful difference.

