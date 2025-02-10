Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative applications are open

The Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative provides up to $25,000 to help prepare early-stage projects for licensing and startup opportunities. Successful completion of the program prepares projects for future funding opportunities that support commercialization. The program is managed by UIC Innovation in partnership with the Office of Technology Management.

Deadline to apply: March 15

