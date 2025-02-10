Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative applications are open

February 10, 2025

The Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative provides up to $25,000 to help prepare early-stage projects for licensing and startup opportunities. Successful completion of the program prepares projects for future funding opportunities that support commercialization. The program is managed by UIC Innovation in partnership with the Office of Technology Management.

Deadline to apply: March 15

For more information, please contact:
Elaine Harvey
echarvey@uic.edu
tdavis17@otm.uic.edu

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu

Categories

Announcements, Faculty, Info