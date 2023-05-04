Collaborating to address discrimination and harassment

Dear UIC community,

Thank you to everyone who attended “A Conversation: Addressing Discrimination and Harassment” April 27. If you were not able to attend in person or virtually, you can view the recorded event online or read a summary of the highlights.

Representatives from the Office for Access and Equity, Student Affairs, Faculty Affairs, Human Resources, and Diversity, Equity and Engagement came together to share campus resources that aim to address and resolve concerns related to discrimination and harassment. These collaborative teams – along with support from Legal Counsel and Strategic Marketing and Communications — will continue to work together, with all of you, and will report back to the campus early in the fall semester.

Our goal is to show the university’s ongoing commitment to building a campus of care, share resources, work together to address issues, and offer transparency during the process. UIC is proud of our diverse community of students, staff and faculty and we recognize that this vibrant community requires investment and continuous care.

This is a journey that we are on together. We invite you to join us in this ongoing conversation and appreciate all those who have and continue to speak up and contribute.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor