College of Dentistry launches new department and names department head

The University of Illinois Chicago College of Dentistry is proud to announce the launch of the Department of Population Oral Health, the college’s ninth academic department and its first new department in more than 30 years. Evolving from the longstanding Division of Prevention and Public Health Sciences, this reorganization reflects the college’s expanding leadership in oral-disease prevention, public health education and community-based research.

The new department will serve as the college’s central hub for advancing dental public health, clinical prevention, evidence-based practice and interprofessional education. The department will direct community-based service learning in the doctor of dental medicine program curriculum through full-time faculty and a network of 90 adjunct faculty who teach and supervise students across extramural sites, collectively supporting nearly 10,000 patient visits each year. It will also oversee the joint doctor of dental medicine-master of public health program in partnership with the UIC School of Public Health, further strengthen research in oral epidemiology and dental public health, and administer the Inclusive Care Clinic and the UIC Pilsen Center for Oral Health Promotion.

As the college’s cornerstone for population-based oral-health research and innovation, the Department of Population Oral Health will broaden student perspectives, generate new knowledge and deepen the college’s commitment to addressing oral-health needs in Chicago and other great cities of the 21st century. The department’s creation marks an important milestone, underscoring the college’s intentional investment in prevention, equity and community-engaged care while advancing its mission to improve oral health through transformative education, research, clinical care and advocacy.

Dr. Scott Tomar appointed inaugural department head

The College of Dentistry has appointed Dr. Scott Tomar, associate dean for prevention and public health sciences, as the inaugural head of the new Department of Population Oral Health.

A nationally recognized leader in dental public health, Tomar brings extensive academic, research and policy experience to this role. Since joining the college in 2020, he has served as professor and associate dean for prevention and public health sciences and has played a central role in the administrative planning that led to the new department’s formation.

“It’s an honor to serve as the founding head of the Department of Population Oral Health,” Tomar said. “I’m incredibly excited to build a robust and lively academic home for the college’s ever-expanding efforts to teach, research and advocate for oral public health.”

Tomar earned his doctorate in dental medicine from Temple University, a master’s degree in public health degree from Columbia University and a doctorate in public health in oral epidemiology from the University of Michigan. A graduate of the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service and a diplomate of the American Board of Dental Public Health, he brings extensive training in applied epidemiology and dental public health to his new role. Before joining UIC, he held a distinguished tenure at the University of Florida, where he chaired the Department of Community Dentistry and Behavioral Science and served as director of research in the Department of Pediatric Dentistry.

A prolific and award-winning scholar, Tomar has published nearly 200 journal articles and book chapters and contributed to seven U.S. Surgeon General’s Reports. He serves as spokesperson on community water fluoridation for the American Dental Association and is a member of the association’s National Fluoridation Advisory Committee.

In addition to his scholarship, Tomar has held numerous national leadership roles. He is past president of the American Board of Dental Public Health; past chair of the American Public Health Association’s Oral Health Section; and former president of both the American Association of Public Health Dentistry and the International Association for Dental Research Behavioral, Epidemiologic and Health Services Research Group. He has also served as editor of the Journal of Public Health Dentistry and the Journal of Evidence-Based Dental Practice.

“The field of oral public health is growing and moving fast,” said Tomar. “UIC has captured valuable momentum in this important field, and I intend to support UIC’s continued efforts to be a national leader in education, research and care in population oral health.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for us,” said Dr. Susan Rowan, dean at the UIC College of Dentistry. “Dr. Tomar and his team bring added credibility and gravitas to the college’s international work in public health and prevention.”

