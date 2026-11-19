A ribbon-cutting celebration on Nov. 17, 2026, marked the formal opening of 15,000 square feet of renovated space at the UIC College of Nursing’s Chicago campus. The new area doubles the size of the M. Christine Schwartz Experiential Learning & Simulation Laboratory and creates dedicated simulation spaces for nurse anesthesia students.

The renovation was funded by a $10 million gift from alum Christine Schwartz, BSN ’70, which she made in 2024 to seed the launch of the college’s nurse anesthesia program.

Schwartz was among those who spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, as well as Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda, College of Nursing Dean Eileen Collins and Dr. Robert Barish, UIC vice chancellor for health affairs.

Dr. Robert Barish, Eileen Collins, Christine Schwartz, Marie Lynn Miranda and William Cox cut the ribbon on an expansion to the M. Christine Schwartz Experiential Learning & Simulation Laboratory on Nov. 17, 2026. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)





“My sincere hope is that this lab will inspire students to challenge themselves, encourage faculty to continue advancing education and innovation and strengthen the university’s commitment to preparing future generations of exceptional nurse anesthetists,” Schwartz said.

Two levels of the Schwartz Lab

Previous gifts from Schwartz allowed the college to build the first iteration of the M. Schwartz Experiential Learning & Simulation Laboratory, a comprehensive simulation center on the lower level of the Chicago building.

But as the college prepared to launch its first doctor of nursing practice program for nurse anesthetists in fall 2025, they sought to add simulated operating rooms to the established spaces where students can learn high-stakes skills in low-stakes environments.

Schwartz’s latest gift allowed the college to complete a gut rehab of the building’s second floor, creating two simulated surgical suites — each with a pre-op, post-op and operating room — as well as classrooms, debriefing rooms and a student lounge. Her gift also enabled the college to purchase three top-of-the-line, high-fidelity manikins, including one specifically for nurse anesthesia students.

“Now, on two levels, we have the Schwartz Lab,” Collins said. “Our students are performing real clinical tasks. They’re making mistakes, they’re trying again and they’re succeeding. They’re learning and growing in a risk-free environment. They’re building skills, judgment and confidence in the best way possible through actual experience.”

The need for skilled anesthesia providers is especially pressing across Illinois, and certified registered nurse anesthetists are well-positioned to fill that gap. As many as 48 of the state’s 102 counties have no registered anesthesia providers. In 25% of Illinois counties, certified registered nurse anesthetists are the only providers of anesthesia, according to the Illinois Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

William Cox, a doctor of nursing practice student, is among the first class of nurse anesthesia students at UIC College of Nursing. The opening of the new lab space came at just the right time, as his class moves from the classroom — the focus of the first year of the program — to skills-based learning in the second year.

“I think it’s wonderful to have a space as beautiful as this where we can make mistakes and ask questions, all for the sake of becoming better providers,” Cox said at the event. “Thanks to the generous support of Ms. Schwartz, my classmates and I now have the opportunity to grow into the next generation of nurse anesthetists.”

A space for all students

While the new facility supports the nurse anesthesia program, it’s flexible enough to accommodate students in programs at all levels, relieving congestion and demand for simulation space. The classrooms offer 90 additional seats, and the light-filled student lounge is intended for use by all students.

At the forefront of all of Schwartz’s philanthropic projects are student needs and interests.

“You see that in all of the different spaces that she has helped make possible,” Miranda said. “She’s always thinking about — not just, can we make these great simulation labs? — but are there rooms for students to have some quiet space, some time for reflection, some time for recovery? Are we providing all the right kind of resources?”

In her remarks at the ribbon-cutting, Schwartz reflected on the ripple effect of investing in facilities that support future nurses.

“What makes this place truly special is not the equipment, technology or the walls that surround us,” Schwartz said. “It’s the purpose it represents: opportunity, excellence and the creation of a lasting legacy. Every student who trains in this laboratory, every skill mastered, every clinical decision strengthened and every patient who will ultimately benefit from that education will become part of the legacy.”