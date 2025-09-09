Coming soon: The official podcast of UIC

Starting Sept. 23, the University of Illinois Chicago will have its own official podcast, “This is UIC.”

With each episode, “This is UIC” will bring to the forefront the stories of changemakers who are creating a better world. New episodes will drop biweekly on Tuesdays. Listeners will hear from the UIC community about their work and what drives them.

Episodes will uncover discussions about the intersection of music and trauma recovery, the root of fear and the lasting effects of education behind bars.

“This is UIC” is complemented by “This is UIC Weekly,” a roundup of the latest university news delivered in three minutes or less on Friday mornings.

Stay tuned at UIC podcasts.