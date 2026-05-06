Complete your Canvas learning management system transition this summer

Dear faculty colleagues,

As we look ahead to the fall semester, I write today to strongly encourage you to utilize the coming summer months to complete the transition of your course materials from Blackboard to Canvas, UIC’s new learning management system, if you have not already done so.

Our shift to Canvas represents a significant investment in our students’ experience and our institutional infrastructure. To support as seamless a transition as possible for you, in partnership with Technology Solutions, we have aligned comprehensive resources across the university. Whether you are looking to refresh your pedagogy or simply migrate existing content, you do not have to do this alone.

Support for your transition

Dedicated assistance is available to help you navigate the move and ensure your courses are “fall ready” by August:

College-level support: Many colleges have dedicated instructional designers available to provide discipline-specific guidance and hands-on migration help.

Many colleges have dedicated instructional designers available to provide discipline-specific guidance and hands-on migration help. Learning Technology Solutions Instructional Design Team: The Learning Technology Solutions team is ready to provide universitywide technical expertise, migration workshops and one-on-one consultations.

Why move this summer?

Completing your migration during the summer term provides several advantages:

Dedicated time: You can explore the new platform’s features — such as enhanced mobile accessibility and streamlined grading — without the distractions of the active fall or spring term.

You can explore the new platform’s features — such as enhanced mobile accessibility and streamlined grading — without the distractions of the active fall or spring term. Priority access: Engaging with instructional designers now ensures you have their full attention before the peak demand of late August through the fall, when Blackboard is retired.

Engaging with instructional designers now ensures you have their full attention before the peak demand of late August through the fall, when Blackboard is retired. Peace of mind: Transitioning early allows for thorough testing of links, assignments and multimedia, ensuring a smooth first day for your students.

UIC is committed to excellence in both teaching and learning, and your partnership in this learning management system transition is vital to both our collective student success as well as our institutional success.

If you have questions about your specific classes and/or your college or school, feel free to contact your transition liaison, a list of which can be found on our learning management system transition website.

Alternatively, you can also reach out to Learning Technology Solutions at LTS@uic.edu.

Thank you for your continued dedication to our students and for your leadership in this digital evolution.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

provost@uic.edu