Connect with the African American Academic Network

The African American Academic Network (AAAN) invites UIC students to connect with our community dedicated to academic success, personal growth, leadership and student engagement.

Whether you’re looking for academic support, scholarships, professional development, cultural programming or a place to connect with peers, we are here to support you throughout your UIC journey.

The African American Academic Network offers:

Academic support through study sessions, advising and student success resources.

Scholarships and financial support, including information about scholarship opportunities and resources that support student persistence.

Leadership and professional development, including opportunities to explore career pathways and prepare for life beyond college.

Cultural programming and community events that celebrate culture, encourage dialogue and strengthen student connections.

Help navigating university resources, support services and opportunities to get involved.

African American Academic Network advising team

Our advising team can help you navigate your academic journey, connect with resources and stay on track toward graduation. Reach out to the appropriate advisor for guidance, questions and support throughout the semester.

Deidra Milan, assistant director (juniors, DuSable Scholars and Learning Resource Center), dmilan@uc.edu

Ruth Tekeste Dicks, program student advisor (first-year students and Riversville scholars), tekested@uic.edu

Lisa Lyons, academic advisor/program specialist (sophomores, recruitment and retention), lyons80@uic.edu

Anthony Jordan-Parnell, program student advisor (seniors and graduate students), ajorda30@uic.edu

Fall events

Mark your calendar for these upcoming events to connect with your community and explore new opportunities on campus.

October

AAAN Study Jams

Wednesday, Oct, 21, 2-4 p.m.

AAAN Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Suite 2800, Student Services Building, 1200 W. Harrison St., Chicago

Make time for your academic goals. Join us for a study session where you can focus on coursework and work toward upcoming deadlines in a supportive environment.

Black Women of the Diaspora: Sista Squad Cultural Exchange

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

AAAN Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Suite 2800, Student Services Building, 1200 W. Harrison St., Chicago

Celebrate the experiences, identities and cultures of Black women across the diaspora. Join us for conversation, cultural exchange and community building.

OSSB x AAAN Halloween Movie Night

Friday, Oct. 30, 1-6 p.m.

AAAN Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Suite 2800, Student Services Building, 1200 W. Harrison St., Chicago

Celebrate Halloween with the African American Academic Network and the Office of Student Success and Belonging. Join us for a fun afternoon of community, connection and a Halloween movie, “The Blackening.”

November

Back to Business: Career, Money and Entrepreneurship

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1-2:45 p.m.

AAAN Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Suite 2800, Student Services Building, 1200 W. Harrison St., Chicago

Explore career development, financial awareness and entrepreneurship. Join us for an opportunity to learn about building professional skills and pursuing your goals beyond the classroom.

Pop-up advising

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2:30-5 p.m.

Black Cultural Center, Room 209, Addams Hall, 850 S. Halsted St., Chicago

Have questions about your academic journey? Stop by to connect with advising support, ask questions and learn about resources to help you stay on track.

Black culture game night

Friday, Nov. 6, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

AAAN Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Suite 2800, Student Services Building, 1200 W. Harrison St., Chicago

Bring your competitive spirit and connect with fellow students through games, culture and community.

AAAN Friendsgiving

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

AAAN Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Suite 2800, Student Services Building, 1200 W. Harrison St., Chicago

Join us for an opportunity to celebrate connection and enjoy the spirit of Friendsgiving.

Vision board and goal-making night

Friday, Nov. 13, 1:30-3 p.m.

AAAN Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Suite 2800, Student Services Building, 1200 W. Harrison St., Chicago

Take time to reflect on your goals, envision your future and create a plan for what you want to accomplish. Join us to focus on personal growth and your next steps.

Pop-up advising

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 3-5 p.m.

Burnham Hall, Room 114, 828 S. Halsted St., Chicago

Need academic guidance or help finding campus resources? Stop by with your questions to prepare for the remainder of the semester.

Riversville Scholars Present on Circle of Change Leadership Conference

Monday, Nov. 23, 6-6:30 p.m.

Black Cultural Center, 2nd Floor, Room 209, Addams Hall, 830 S. Halsted St.

Join the Riversville Scholars as they share their experiences and reflections on the Circle of Change Leadership Conference and their leadership development journey.

December

AAAN Study Jams

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

AAAN Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Suite 2800, Student Services Building, 1200 W. Harrison St., Chicago

Finish the semester strong. Join the African American Academic Network for dedicated study time as you prepare for final assignments, exams and end-of-semester deadlines.

Event details can change, so visit aaan.uic.edu for the latest information.

Stay connected

Stay informed about upcoming events, academic resources, scholarship opportunities, leadership programs and ways to get involved throughout the semester.

Website: aaan.uic.edu

Instagram: @AAANUIC

Office location: African American Academic Network, Suite 2800, Student Services Building, 1200 W. Harrison St., Chicago

For more information, please contact:

Salena Peebles

speeb3@uic.edu