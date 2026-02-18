Crabtree Institute call for proposals: Convergence intelligence

The George Crabtree Institute for Discovery is seeking proposals that leverage artificial intelligence and data science to enhance how we observe, measure and understand natural phenomena. Applications may span a range of topics, including medical imaging and drug discovery, materials characterization, environmental monitoring and manufacturing optimization.

We seek proposals that build on established expertise while applying it to new scientific or technological questions. Priority will be given to projects that demonstrate clear pathways to results within 24 months and leverage the unique combination of UIC and Argonne National Laboratory capabilities.

The deadline for proposals is Monday, March 9. Please contact Jordi Cabana and Mike Papka with any questions.

Proposal requirements:

Joint UIC-Argonne team (minimum of two principal investigators, one from each institution)

Novel AI/ machine learning application to measurement/characterization challenge

Clear pathway to external funding within 18-24 months

Funding amount: $150,000 per team

Funding mechanism: The total will be split equally between UIC and Argonne National Laboratory researchers. UIC researchers will be funded by UIC; Argonne National Laboratory researchers will be funded with Laboratory Directed Research and Development funds.

Duration: 24 months, subject to the availability of funds

Application deadline: March 9

Submit your application.

For more information, please contact:

Jordi Cabana

jcabana@uic.edu