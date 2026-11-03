Crain’s Business names Notable Leaders in communication and engineering

Crain’s Chicago Business has named four UIC leaders to their Natasha Devroye, Lola Eniola-Adefeso, Chandra Harris-McCray and Abolfazl Mohammadian.

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Four leaders from the University of Illinois Chicago have been named to Crain’s Chicago Business Notable Leaders lists, earning recognition for their leadership and impact in communications, engineering, research and higher education. The Crain’s Notable Leaders celebrates outstanding leaders across industries, showcasing their impact in Chicago and the communities they serve.

Natasha Devroye

Notable Leaders in Architecture, Engineering and Construction

Richard and Loan Hill Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Devroye was recognized for her contributions to information theory, wireless communications and machine learning. She has secured more than $11 million in research funding and served as co-principal investigator on a team that received a $10 million National Science Foundation grant to establish the Institute for Data, Econometrics, Algorithms, and Learning in Chicago.

Lola Eniola-Adefeso

Notable Leaders in Architecture, Engineering and Construction

Dean, UIC College of Engineering

Eniola-Adefeso was recognized for her leadership in one of the nation’s most diverse engineering colleges, and for advancing major research and innovation initiatives. The college serves approximately 6,500 students and supports nearly 300 active grants totaling close to $200 million in research funding. She also directs the $10.5 million NIH Humanity Unlocking Biomaterials Center and launched the college’s Engineering Rising 2030 strategic plan to advance student success, research excellence and innovation.

Chandra Harris-McCray

Notable Leaders in Communications

Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications

Harris-McCray was recognized for her key role in elevating UIC’s visibility and reputation. Harris-McCray leads UIC’s marketing and communications where she oversees a team of 40 staff, manages a $6 million budget and coordinates a network of approximately 200 communicators across the university. Harris-McCray also launched UIC’s university-wide brand transformation, including the Access and Excellence Ignited platform and the Make It Known campaign.

Abolfazl “Kouros” Mohammadian

Notable Leaders in Architecture, Engineering and Construction

UIC Distinguished Professor and Head, Department of Civil, Materials and Environmental Engineering

Mohammadian was recognized for his role in growing the department of Civil, Materials and Environmental Engineering. Mohammadian manages more than 600 students, 40-plus faculty and staff and seven degree programs at UIC. During his time as department head, he has tripled external research funding and doubled undergraduate enrollment, strengthening the department’s national reputation and expanding opportunities for students.