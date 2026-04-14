Crain’s Chicago Business recognizes notable UIC leaders 

UIC leaders recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business (top row, left to right): Andy Mitchell, Andrew Boyd, Nicky Boothe, Karriem Watson and Niranjan Karnik; (bottom row, left to right) Jonathan Radosta, Tiesa Hughes-Dillard, David Chestek and Shikha Jain

Each year, Crain’s Chicago Business recognizes professionals whose work strengthens Chicago through innovation, service and leadership. In 2025-26, leaders from the University of Illinois Chicago were honored across law, health care, technology, sustainability, and community health — each contributing in meaningful and distinct ways.

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Nicola “Nicky” Boothe, Notable Women in Law

Dean and Professor of Law, UIC School of Law

As dean of UIC Law, Boothe sets the institution’s vision, develops academic and enrollment strategies and manages operations. She leads 115 staff members, including 45 full-time faculty members; oversees a nearly $40 million budget; and manages an enrollment of 1,026 students.

In 2023, Boothe led the UIC School of Law through successful reaccreditation by the American Bar Association and other organizations, securing a 10-year accreditation until 2033 to continue training future attorneys.



Dr. Andrew Boyd, Notable Leader in Health Care Technology

Associate Vice Chancellor for Research and Chief Research Information Officer

Boyd ensures data governance for more than 45,000 students, faculty and staff, implementing policies for secure data sharing. Under his leadership, UI Health became the first health system to reach 50 users of Cosmos, a research tool for a 300-million-patient population.

Boyd integrated the Epic electronic health record into UIC’s research infrastructure, leading to a ninefold increase in clinical studies (from 100 to over 900) and an eightfold rise in research participants (from 1,000 to over 8,000) between 2020 and 2025. He improved access to research tools, enabling real-time data extraction and efficient recruitment through new digital tools.

Dr. David Chestek, Notable Leader in Health Care Technology

Chief Medical Information Officer, University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics

Chestek leads a team of 35 physician superusers and information officers in managing UI Health’s electronic health record system, focusing on efficiency and data integrity. He has directed electronic health record and AI governance efforts, including assessments for fair, useful and reliable AI models.

Recently, Chestek conducted a pilot study comparing two ambient listening products at UI Health involving faculty and residents. The study demonstrated enhanced outpatient documentation and greater satisfaction among patients and physicians, guiding a comprehensive organizational strategy for ambient listening technologies.

Tiesa Hughes-Dillard, Notable Leader in Health Care

Chief Nursing Officer, University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics

Hughes-Dillard became the chief nursing officer in 2022, making history as the first Black executive in this role.

Under her leadership, UI Health earned its first Magnet Recognition in 2025, showcasing her commitment to professional nursing practice and fostering an inclusive environment. In the same year, she was honored as the Illinois Nurses’ Foundation Nurse of the Year.

Dr. Shikha Jain, Notable Leader in Health Care

Associate Professor of Medicine; Associate Director of Oncology Communications and Digital Innovation, University of Illinois Cancer Center

Jain oversees cancer communications, research translation and public engagement. She directs multidisciplinary clinical, research and administrative teams to promote evidence-based cancer education and ensure workforce sustainability.

She also serves as the GI oncology lead and oversees institutional initiatives that support National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center priorities. Notably, she scaled Women in Medicine® into a nationally recognized organization, built a sustainable nonprofit and expanded its reach to over 7,000 clinicians. Additionally, she launched the VERITAS Research Lab and secured NIH R01 funding for leadership initiatives.

Dr. Niranjan Karnik, Notable Leader in Health Care Technology

J. Usha Raj Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics; Director, Institute for Juvenile Research; Co-Director Institute for Research on Addictions and Center for Clinical and Translational Science, University of Illinois College of Medicine

Karnik’s research focuses on mental health, substance use and vulnerable youth. He studies digital health interventions, clinical trials and social determinants affecting behavioral health, aiming to improve outcomes for underserved populations through innovative and policy-informed solutions.



Karnik established the Great Lakes Node of the NIDA Clinical Trials Network, making it a regional hub for addiction research. In 2025, he expanded it into the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic Node, strengthening national collaboration and extending the reach of clinical trials to better serve those in need.

Andy Mitchell, Notable Leader in Sustainability

Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Sustainability

Mitchell leads planning and community engagement for the UIC climate commitments, which aim to achieve carbon neutrality, zero waste, net-zero water, biodiversity and transformative scholarship by 2050. These goals are set to benefit UIC’s 34,000 diverse students on a campus spanning nearly 40 city blocks and supported by a $4.1 billion budget.

In 2024, Andy completed UIC’s Climate Commitment Action Plan, a five-year roadmap featuring 48 strategic recommendations developed with input from the campus community. This plan balances ambitious environmental goals with UIC’s mission of providing broad access to high-quality education while staying within financial constraints.

Dr. Jonathan Radosta, Notable Leader in Health Care

Chief Medical Officer, UI Health



As the chief medical officer for UI Health, Radosta tackles the challenges of improving quality, safety and outcomes for a diverse patient population. In his role as assistant vice chancellor for medical liability, he manages risks related to medical malpractice and other legal issues. His primary focus as a physician is to enhance patient care, improve satisfaction and optimize performance.

As co-chief medical information officer, Radosta spearheaded the Epic implementation, improving patient experience and clinical workflows with a unified electronic health record. He also established UI Health’s post-COVID clinic for patients with long-term COVID-19 effects and conducts research to improve public health measures.

Karriem Watson, Notable Leader in Health Care

Chief Executive Officer of Mile Square Health Center

Watson is a researcher, educator and community advocate focused on health equity. In 2024, he became the executive director of Mile Square Health Center, part of UI Health’s Federally Qualified Health Center network.

Under his leadership, Mile Square aims to expand its community impact and address social determinants of health. Watson’s career has centered on cancer disparities and promoting early detection in underserved communities. In his first year as CEO, he implemented a growth strategy to ensure access to essential care while enhancing behavioral health services.