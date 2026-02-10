Deadline extended: Annual Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

The deadline for individual nominations for the 54th Annual Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards has been extended to Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

Please consider nominating any outstanding undergraduate, graduate and/or professional students who have given their time and talent to the campus or in their community. A description of each award listed below is at go.uic.edu/cssla.

Nomination dates and guidelines

Nominations for individual student awards will be accepted at go.uic.edu/cssla through Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 (deadline extended).

Nominators should provide detail when describing the nature and value of the nominee’s contributions relevant to a particular award.

Bulk nominations are allowed for the Chancellor’s Student Service Award only. You can access the bulk nomination spreadsheet before uploading it to the Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards Bulk Nomination Form.

Students may submit a self-nomination or be nominated by another UIC student, faculty or staff member. Once a student is nominated, they will be prompted to submit a form to complete the nomination process and be considered for an award.

Nominees must be in good academic standing.

Undergraduate, graduate and professional students are eligible for the Chancellor’s Student Service, Bates and Addams awards. Only undergraduate students are eligible for the Activities Honorary Society Induction.

The awards will be presented at the 54th Annual Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards program on Thursday, April 16, at 5 p.m. in the Illinois Room in Student Center East. Recipients will be recognized individually, and their nominator will be invited to attend.

For additional information or to nominate a student, visit go.uic.edu/cssla or contact Student Leadership and Civic Engagement at slce@uic.edu.

Thank you for your support in recognizing our outstanding students’ achievements in volunteerism, service and leadership.

Sharron M. Evans

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Leadership and Civic Engagement

slce@uic.edu