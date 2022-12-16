Deadline extended: Teaching Sustainability Initiative 2023 cohort

Dear UIC faculty,

The deadline for Teaching Sustainability Initiative applications for the 2023 cohort has been extended to Jan. 13, 2023.

Hosted by Planning, Sustainability and Project Management and the Chancellor’s Committee on Sustainability and Energy, the program intentionally expands UIC’s sustainability course offerings to all students. Cohorts are limited to 20 fellows, and faculty from all disciplines are encouraged to apply.

As a reminder, faculty or instructors of record receive financial support for their participation. For a program overview, stipend information and to apply, please visit the program website.

Since its inception, its community has grown to 45 TSI Fellows, and TSI-incentivized courses have reached over 3,000 students to deliver an innovative sustainability curriculum.

If you have questions or need additional information about the program, please email me or Christopher Anderson.

Sincerely,

Andy Mitchell

Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Sustainability

Office of Planning, Sustainability, and Project Management

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Christopher Anderson

canders8@uic.edu