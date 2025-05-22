Deadline for nominations: Rising Star, AOM, CAPE and Janice Watkins
Dear colleagues,
The 2025 Merit Award Season nominations are due by June 2. Be sure to submit yours on time. Please consider nominating a deserving colleague for the following UIC Merit Awards:
Chancellor’s Academic Professional Award (CAPE)
All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony, which will be held on Nov. 6, 2025.
Let’s celebrate the amazing talent and teamwork that drives our success. Your nomination could make someone’s day — and honor the very best of who we are.
Please contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uillinois.edu with any questions.
Thank you for helping us recognize excellence!
Sincerely,
Gladys Lopez
Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources
UIC Human Resources
For more information, please contact:
Lauren Singdahlsen
specialprograms@uillinois.edu