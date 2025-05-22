Deadline for nominations: Rising Star, AOM, CAPE and Janice Watkins

May 22, 2025

Dear colleagues,

The 2025 Merit Award Season nominations are due by June 2. Be sure to submit yours on time. Please consider nominating a deserving colleague for the following UIC Merit Awards:

Award of Merit

Chancellor’s Academic Professional Award (CAPE)

Janice Watkins Award

Rising Star Award

All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony, which will be held on Nov. 6, 2025.

Let’s celebrate the amazing talent and teamwork that drives our success. Your nomination could make someone’s day — and honor the very best of who we are.

Please contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uillinois.edu with any questions.

Thank you for helping us recognize excellence!

Sincerely,

Gladys Lopez
Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources
UIC Human Resources

For more information, please contact:
Lauren Singdahlsen
specialprograms@uillinois.edu

