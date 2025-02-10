Dean’s Challenge hosts first match-up

On Feb. 1, UIC college deans and students participated in the first match up of the Dean’s Challenge, a fun event of friendly competition between the university’s colleges. Two-person teams of the dean and a student from each participating college compete against other teams for a $1,000 award from UIC Athletics.

The annual event, hosted by UIC Athletics, takes place at halftime during a UIC basketball game. “We want to be a good campus partner and are appreciative of the collaboration with different university departments and do this as a thank you to the groups for all of their support,” said Phil Bergman, associate athletics director.

At halftime during the Feb. 1 men’s basketball game between the UIC Flames and the Indiana State Sycamores, teams from six UIC colleges — Nursing, Applied Health Sciences, Business Administration, Urban Planning and Public Affairs, Education and the Graduate College — went head to head to see who could make the most shots in a limited time. Competitors earned points based on baskets made from various spots on the court: one point for a layup, two points for a jump shot inside the arc and three points for a shot outside the three-point line.

That was just the first half of the annual competition, however. It will conclude with a second half Feb. 23, during the UIC women’s basketball game against Evansville. After that, the winning dean-student team will be announced.

In the meantime, see photos below from the Feb. 1 event.