December professional development: Register for free webinars
UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to join our December professional development webinars, open to all UIC employees. All sessions are virtual and free, unless otherwise noted.
Visit the HR Training Calendar to see full course descriptions and to register.
Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty
- We Are Customers to Each Other: Building a Culture of Respect and Collaboration — 11 a.m. Dec. 3
- Listen, Validate, Connect: Mastering the Skills for Stronger Relationships — 11 a.m. Dec. 4
- Work-Life Integration: Thrive Without Compromise — 2 p.m. Dec. 9
- Cultivating Joy: The Science and Art of Happiness — 11 a.m. Dec. 11
- The Power of Mindfulness — 2 p.m. Dec. 16
- Mindful Listening: Enhancing Communication and Connection — 11 a.m. Dec. 18
Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives
- Active Listening for Coaching — 1 p.m. Dec. 3
- *New* Using Managerial Competencies at UIC — 1 p.m. Dec. 4
- Value Over Ego: Preventing Ego-Driven Leadership and Counterproductive Work Behaviors — 11 a.m. Dec. 9
- Leading for Impact: Reducing Counterproductive Behaviors and Building Stronger Teams — 1 p.m. Dec. 11
- Using Coaching to Strengthen Professional Relationships and Team Performance — 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16
For details and registration: Visit the UIC HR Training Calendar.
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu
