December UIC Human Resources webinars
As the year comes to a close, it’s an opportunity to reflect, strengthen our connections and prepare for the year ahead. This December, UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to explore practical strategies for effective communication, collaboration, coaching and well-being.
All sessions are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
Visit the Human Resources training calendar to explore course details and register.
Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty
- Beyond Words: Mastering the Art of Effective Listening — Dec. 1, 2 p.m.
- Self-Full: Striking a Balance Between Extra Help Behaviors and Employee Well-being — Dec. 3, 11 a.m.
- Listening That Matters: Navigating Difficult Conversations with Confidence — Dec. 8, 11 a.m.
- We Are Customers to Each Other: Building a Culture of Respect and Collaboration — Dec. 10, 11 a.m.
- How Team Culture Can Influence Extra Help Behaviors — Dec. 10, 1 p.m.
- Mental Fitness for Performance — Dec. 15, 10 a.m.
- Cool, Calm & Connected: Strategies for Handling Difficult Customers — Dec. 15, 2 p.m.
- Work-Life Integration: Thrive Without Compromise — Dec. 17, 11 a.m.
Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives
- Active Listening for Coaching — Dec. 1, 10 a.m.
- Coaching Through Change: Managing Emotions & Overcoming Obstacles for Performance — Dec. 8, 1 p.m.
- Using Coaching to Strengthen Relationships and Team Performance — Dec. 17, 1 p.m.
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.
Thank you for investing in your growth and the UIC community. We look forward to learning with you.
For more information, please contact:
Karen Alexander
kmabry2@uic.edu