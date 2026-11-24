As the year comes to a close, it’s an opportunity to reflect, strengthen our connections and prepare for the year ahead. This December, UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to explore practical strategies for effective communication, collaboration, coaching and well-being.

All sessions are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

Visit the Human Resources training calendar to explore course details and register.

Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty

Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives

Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.

Thank you for investing in your growth and the UIC community. We look forward to learning with you.

For more information, please contact:

Karen Alexander

kmabry2@uic.edu