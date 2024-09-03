Director of intercollegiate athletics announcement

Dear campus community:

I write to announce that UIC will be conducting a national search for its next director of intercollegiate athletics, following the recent departure of Michael Lipitz to George Washington University. Athletics at UIC is an invaluable part of our student experience, and a critical lens through which many view our university, all while enriching the lives of our student-athletes through physical, intellectual, and social growth. Reporting directly to the chancellor, the director of intercollegiate athletics will lead a team committed to the personal growth and success of our UIC student-athletes.

This position carries significant responsibilities, including leading our Division I athletic programs and driving the recruitment of nationally competitive student-athletes who embody the uncompromising work ethic of our student body and represent the rich diversity of our campus. The ideal candidate will have a track record of successfully elevating the competitiveness of athletic programs, while maintaining a culture of transparency, professionalism, integrity, and respect at all levels.

UIC has retained Parker Executive Search to support this recruitment. Confidential inquiries and nominations can be submitted by email to Gray McGee, executive recruiting coordinator, at gmcgee@parkersearch.com.

I am very pleased to announce that John E. Coumbe-Lilley has agreed to serve as interim director of intercollegiate athletics while this search is conducted, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. John is currently a clinical professor and the program director for the performance, exercise, and sports psychology master’s concentration.

John has extensive experience playing and coaching international rugby, including working on two Olympic Games, the Pan American Games, and several World Cups. John’s research focuses on emotional recovery following catastrophic sports injuries. He has received numerous accolades and awards from UIC, including a Teaching Excellence Award, the Silver Circle Teaching Award, Educator of the Year, and the Excalibur Award for Teaching Excellence. He also received the Teaching Excellence Award from the Association for Applied Sport Psychology.

Please join me in welcoming John to this interim role!

With regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Omar Odeh

omarodeh@uic.edu