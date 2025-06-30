Dear faculty and staff,

The next Circles of Excellence, on Aug. 7, will focus on how to increase your email marketing response rates and better understand your target audience.

Discover 5 strategies to increase your email marketing response rates

Ready to boost your email engagement? In this virtual presentation led by Strategic Marketing and Communications, we’ll explore five proven strategies to increase response rates in your email marketing and communications.

Backed by real-life examples and UIC-specific data, this session will highlight actionable tactics you can start using right away — including A/B testing, audience segmentation, personalized messaging and data-driven decision-making — all within UIC’s official Emma Email Marketing platform.

When:

1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7

Where:

Virtual via Zoom

Advance registration is required.

Who should attend:

Anyone who creates and sends email marketing campaigns using UIC’s Emma email marketing platform.

For questions or more information, please email smcs@uic.edu.

