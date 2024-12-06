Distinguished professor emerita’s book highlights importance of genetic testing

During Susan Weiss Liebman’s 34 years in UIC’s biological sciences department, she ran a yeast genetics research group that garnered over $13 million in external grant funding and taught undergraduate and graduate courses in genetics.

But in 2008, her work became more personal after her 36-year-old pregnant niece died suddenly. As a geneticist, she set out to find the cause.

“Up until then, I had always thought about genetics in terms of teaching and my research on yeast prions, not realizing genetics would have a significant impact on my personal life,” said Liebman, a UIC distinguished university professor emerita.

Liebman’s search for answers resulted in the discovery of a previously unknown heart disease gene, FLNC, and a deadly mutation in it that afflicts 1 in 800 Ashkenazi Jews.

Her new book, “The Dressmaker’s Mirror: Sudden Death, Genetics, and a Jewish Family’s Secret,” intertwines stories of generations of her family dealing with love, loss and resilience with insights into genetics and the ongoing genetic revolution. It offers a call to action, guiding readers to use the tool of genetic testing to safeguard their families’ health and save lives, Liebman said.

In the book, Liebman also reminisces about coming of age as a geneticist, including her early years at UIC as a lecturer, grant writer and principal investigator.