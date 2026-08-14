Don’t miss the event of the year — you’re invited to make UIC history

Dear UIC community,

Something big is happening on Aug. 26, and it only works if you’re there.

This year’s convocation is unlike anything UIC has done before. We’re building the largest circle in UIC history, and we need every college, every unit, every student, faculty and staff member to make it happen. This is your invitation to be part of UIC history and welcome new students into our UIC community.

Full convocation: 4-8 p.m.

University Hall East Lawn

Circle photo time: 5:45-5:55 p.m.

Harrison Field (corner of Harrison and Halsted streets)

Here’s what you can expect:

Be a part of UIC history: Welcome our newest Flames in true UIC fashion. We need every corner of this community to show up and show out.

Rep your crew: Bring your college, unit, club, organization, friends and family. The UIC circle welcomes all.

Grab some food and enjoy the show: All registered attendees receive a UIC hat, t-shirt and meal ticket. We’ll have local Chicago food, performances, activities and more.

Getting here:

Complimentary parking is available in Lot 1B (corner of Racine Avenue and Harrison Street). Transportation will be provided from the west side of campus and the School of Law.

We challenge every member of our community to register, show up and represent. Welcome our new students. Be part of something that will go down in UIC history.

Register now

See you on the lawn,

Chandra Harris-McCray, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications

University of Illinois Chicago

Sharron Evans, JD

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

University of Illinois Chicago

For more information, please contact: