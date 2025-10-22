Dr. Mark Rosenblatt to join UC Davis

Dear UIC community,

I write to share the news that Dr. Mark Rosenblatt, G. Stephen Irwin Executive Dean at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and the chief executive officer of the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics, has been appointed the next vice chancellor of human health sciences at University of California Davis, where he will oversee UC Davis Health. He will begin his new role on Jan. 19, 2026.

For more than a decade, Mark has served UIC with distinction. A highly accomplished physician-scientist, he is the first person to hold the dual role of dean and CEO, ensuring strong integration between academic medicine and clinical care at UIC. Among his many achievements, he established the AI.Health4All Center at the College of Medicine, a pioneering institute leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance fairness and reduce bias in health care. He also developed and implemented a comprehensive strategic plan for both the hospital and College of Medicine, strengthening alignment and growth.

Mark’s contributions extend across numerous roles at UIC, including Distinguished Professor and head of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary, director of the Corneal Regenerative Medicine Laboratory and director of the Medical Scientist Training Program. Before joining UIC in 2014, Mark was a faculty member of the Weill Cornell Medical College for six years, including a term as vice chair of the ophthalmology department.

Chancellor Miranda and I will meet soon with College of Medicine department chairs and hospital leadership to solicit input on potential interim appointments.

Please join me in expressing our deepest gratitude to Mark for his service to UIC and in wishing him continued success in this next chapter of his career.

With regards,

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

