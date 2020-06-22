Election Day State Holiday

Last week, Gov. Pritzker signed into law SB 1863, which allows for voting by mail and enacts Election Day 2020 (Tuesday, Nov. 3) as a state holiday. There had been a question about the applicability of this holiday and we have now verified that higher education is exempted.

Below is an excerpt from the official announcement by the Office of the Governor and a link to the source, which verifies that this will not be a holiday for the University.

Additionally, the bill makes election day a holiday for all government offices, except election authorities, k-12 schools, and post-secondary institutions governed by the State Universities Civil Service Act. The state has already established election day as a holiday for state employees.

For more information, email jwolek@uic.edu