Elevating UIC’s web presence, together

Dear staff and faculty,

At UIC, our commitment to access and excellence calls us to continually find new ways to inform, inspire and engage those we serve. Strategic Marketing and Communications is honored to lead the redesign of our main website, uic.edu, and our news and information website, today.uic.edu — the digital front doors to our university.

This important work will not only refresh these flagship platforms but also provide a blueprint for enhancing the user experience across the Red website platform, which supports many of our schools and units. Together, these efforts will strengthen how we connect with prospective students and other constituents, tell our collective story and elevate UIC’s reputation.

Today we are launching a brief survey to gather feedback from faculty and staff on the current web user experience. The survey is open until Sept. 24 and will take less than 10 minutes to complete.

This is a collaborative journey — one designed for us to listen, learn and reflect the perspectives of our students, faculty and staff as we envision the future of UIC’s web presence.

Your voices and insights will shape how we share UIC’s story in Chicago and beyond.

With gratitude,

Chandra Harris-McCray, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications

For more information, please contact:

Heather Volkel

hvolke2@uic.edu