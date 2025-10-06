Employee Recognition Award Ceremony Nov. 6

Dear colleagues,

UIC’s annual Employee Recognition Award Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6. You are invited to join us as we celebrate the outstanding achievements of our colleagues and recognize those who have dedicated 25 years or more to the university.

Date: Nov. 6

Location: Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago

Ceremony: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Post-ceremony celebrations: 2:30-3:30 p.m., with warm beverages and fall treats

Service-year honorees celebrating milestones of 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years with UIC will be recognized.

The 2025 recipients of the following awards will be honored:

Award of Merit

Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award

Janice Watkins Award

Rising Star Award

UI Health Recognition Awards

Find ceremony information on parking and security at the Forum. Send questions to UIC Human Resources Employee Recognition at specialprograms@uillinois.edu.

All employees are invited to attend the ceremony. This is an event approved for benefit-eligible employees, subject to operational needs and prior supervisor approval.

Sincerely,

Gladys Lopez

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Singdahlsen

specialprograms@uillinois.edu